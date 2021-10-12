Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.93 Million Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 41.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in V.F. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 1.8% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in V.F. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 40,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.48.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

