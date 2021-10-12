Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.05 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average of $93.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.