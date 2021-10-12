Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.37 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $3,497,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,452,000 after buying an additional 277,803 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.06.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DD opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.