Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Shares of PFFD opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85.

