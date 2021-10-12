Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $45,939,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,108 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,635,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter.

EDV opened at $131.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.71.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

