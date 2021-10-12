Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 4,908 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $6,128,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 190,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 188,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $261,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.02. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

