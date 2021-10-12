Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 183.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $61.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.16%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.