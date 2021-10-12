Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 939.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS opened at $125.72 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.62. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.06.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

