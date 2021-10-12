Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 689.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,328 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 81.2% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 57.7% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 121,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 44,616 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

STLD stock opened at $60.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.86.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $11,856,457.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.