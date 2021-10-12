Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CME Group by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

CME Group stock opened at $201.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

