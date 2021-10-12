Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,074 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 308.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 86.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTH opened at $155.04 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $134.84 and a 1 year high of $193.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.67.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

