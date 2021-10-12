Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,324 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Okta by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194,998 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Okta by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,677,000 after acquiring an additional 485,849 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after acquiring an additional 990,869 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Okta by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,908,000 after acquiring an additional 224,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,259,000 after acquiring an additional 103,349 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $225.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.08 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.33.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $825,407.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total transaction of $809,719.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,717.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,312 shares of company stock worth $34,113,279 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.