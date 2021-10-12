Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,746 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 21,387 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.88.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

