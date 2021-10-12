Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 7,077 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 840.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Truist raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.04.

FANG opened at $110.73 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $114.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.10.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

