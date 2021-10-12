NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

NLOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.