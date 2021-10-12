Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.50

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and traded as high as $25.75. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 7,645 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.80%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 2,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $75,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert J. Mancuso acquired 2,707 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $68,216.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 11,190 shares in the company, valued at $281,988. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,404 shares of company stock valued at $135,866. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWFL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. 13.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

