NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,903 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 83,648 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.17% of NOV worth $10,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOV. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. COKER & PALMER upgraded NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

