Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.01% of Novanta worth $95,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Novanta by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,541 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Novanta by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 493,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,077,000 after buying an additional 113,122 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Novanta by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after buying an additional 93,408 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,594,000 after buying an additional 70,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Novanta by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,340,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,697,000 after buying an additional 58,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $159.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.27 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $168.73.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

