NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,661,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.97% of NOW worth $167,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.85.

In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $977.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

NOW Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

