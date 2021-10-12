NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Down 99.2% in September

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPSKY traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.70. 1,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 456.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NSK has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $21.62.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. NSK had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

About NSK

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

