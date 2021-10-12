Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Sells $1,617,001.92 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,617,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Duston Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $807,084.64.

NTNX traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.02. 1,808,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,351. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 20.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 23.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2,176.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 50,205 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 37.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

