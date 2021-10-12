Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.67

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$89.67 and last traded at C$88.58, with a volume of 468330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$87.52.

Several research analysts have commented on NTR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.64 billion and a PE ratio of 41.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$75.20.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.30 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.9099992 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 85.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,983,877.50. Also, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total value of C$626,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,465,040.98.

About Nutrien (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

