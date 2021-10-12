Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Up 833.3% in September

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 833.3% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,009. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $17.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 19.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 55,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

