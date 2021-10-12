Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Short Interest Up 2,025.0% in September

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 2,025.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JDD traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 28,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,387. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.