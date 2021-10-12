Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has decreased its dividend payment by 3.1% over the last three years.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 18,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,802. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $20.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

