Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 4,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund stock remained flat at $$11.24 during trading on Tuesday. 21,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,709. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.18.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%.
Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
