Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 4,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund stock remained flat at $$11.24 during trading on Tuesday. 21,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,709. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.18.

Get Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JTA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.