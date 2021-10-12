NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Short Interest Update

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the September 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:NSFDF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. NXT Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.15.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of airborne, gravity-based geophysical survey to companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production. It offers the Stress Field Detection survey method used to identify trapped subsurface fluid accumulations by responding to the gravitational perturbations associated with density and stress distribution conditions that are indicative of the simultaneous existence of trap, reservoir and seal.

