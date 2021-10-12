O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.200-$2.400 EPS.
Shares of OI opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $19.46.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
