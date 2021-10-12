O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.750 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of OI opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

