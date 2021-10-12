O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.750 EPS.

Shares of OI opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.63.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

