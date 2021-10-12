O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will report $26.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International reported sales of $22.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $102.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.10 million to $103.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $115.05 million, with estimates ranging from $111.30 million to $118.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,560,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 708,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 95,371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 469.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 124,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a market cap of $177.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.68. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

