Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 284.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,087,240 shares in the company, valued at $466,067,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $6,090,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 928,806 shares of company stock worth $50,101,018 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE:OSH opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.27. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

