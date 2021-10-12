Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Short Interest Update

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OASMY remained flat at $$0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.85 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ)
