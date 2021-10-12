Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Short Interest Update

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OASMY remained flat at $$0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.85 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) alerts:

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ)

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB engages in the research and development of drugs. It formulates pharmaceutical products for ovarian and breast cancer for humans and cancer for animals. The company was founded by Julian Aleksov and Bo Cederstrand on April 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.