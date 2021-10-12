OAX Achieves Market Cap of $15.73 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. OAX has a total market cap of $15.73 million and $183,247.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OAX has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OAX coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00043783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.04 or 0.00215474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00094050 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

