Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ocado Group stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.94. 17,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,732. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.42 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.32. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $80.45.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.