Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.56

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.56 and traded as low as $9.60. Ocean Bio-Chem shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 23,653 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $94.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.35.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 24.45%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 94,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 33,772 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

