OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OCINF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get OCI alerts:

OTCMKTS:OCINF remained flat at $$24.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. OCI has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.