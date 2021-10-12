Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.96

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.96 and traded as high as $29.00. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 43,638 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $266.11 million, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 15.64, a quick ratio of 15.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.08 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,040,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

