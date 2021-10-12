ODIN PROTOCOL Market Capitalization Achieves $2.40 Million (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $32,482.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00062562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00123598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00076736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,090.31 or 0.99705827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,463.29 or 0.06156332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars.

