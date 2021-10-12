Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,107 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.82% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

OPI opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.30. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. On average, analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

