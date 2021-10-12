Oikos Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $5,937.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oikos has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00062971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00124975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00077543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,277.99 or 0.99773426 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.49 or 0.06191726 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 193,042,430 coins and its circulating supply is 182,907,720 coins. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

