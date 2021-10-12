Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS OISHY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.51. 195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. Oil Search has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $17.51.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oil Search in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.30 target price on the stock.

Oil Search Ltd. engages in the business of oil and gas exploration. It operates through the following segments: PNG Business Unit, Alaska Business Unit and Centre. The PNG Business Unit segment engages in the development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and other refined products.

