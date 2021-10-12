OIN Finance Hits Market Cap of $10.60 Million (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000572 BTC on major exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $10.60 million and $259,214.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00044126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.90 or 0.00216974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00094408 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

