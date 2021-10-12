OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 374,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,508,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.4% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MBS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.80. 5,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,719. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.41. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.72 and a 12 month high of $110.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

