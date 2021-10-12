OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 321,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,545,000. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for about 0.9% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares MSCI China ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,071,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,700,000 after buying an additional 71,073 shares during the period. Yale University purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,286,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 227.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 590,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 409,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.84. 255,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,735. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.95 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.55 and its 200-day moving average is $76.44.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

