OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $20.58 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,661 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.16% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $20,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEMA. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 120.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,198,000.

NASDAQ:EEMA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.86. 34,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,631. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $100.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.09 and a 200 day moving average of $89.05.

