OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $28.22 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,321 shares during the quarter. ResMed accounts for approximately 1.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.08% of ResMed worth $28,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of ResMed by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,261 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $387,794.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,410 shares of company stock worth $15,011,383. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.55. 18,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,193. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

