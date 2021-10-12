OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $63.82 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 1,097.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189,126 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF accounts for 2.2% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 5.85% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $63,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,802. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

