OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 3,088.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,246 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises 0.6% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.49% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $17,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA EWU traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.89. 78,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,912. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $32.93.

