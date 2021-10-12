OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $18.76 Million in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 278,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,000. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.31% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 32,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 118.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDEV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,878. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.95. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $51.65 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

